Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for lamenting plight of 'the average white male'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained this week that there are no lobbyists in America who are fighting for "the average white male" when they are denied career opportunities because of their race and gender, with an immediate and derisive backlash, reported Newsweek.

"In a video shared by Twitter account PatriotTakes, which monitors right-wing extremism online, Greene complained that lobbyists in the U.S. are just fighting 'for big corporations and industries' and no one is taking care of 'regular Mr and Mrs American, like mom and pops shops, the single moms trying to make it, the guy,'" reported Giulia Carbonaro. "The MAGA Republican lamented that 'there's not people fighting for regular Americans,' such as 'the average white male trying to climb the corporate ladder when his problem is being white and male.'"

As the report noted, several people were quick to point out the obvious reason for this.

"88.8% of CEOs, CFOs, and COOs in 2022 were white, and 88.1% were men. Thanks for fighting for the underdog, Marge," tweeted Michigan State Board of Education member Mitchell Robinson. "Marjorie should be assured that we will all keep it a secret that white males are still big time in Corporate USA," replied former Australian MP Laurie Ferguson.

Greene, a far-right lawmaker who first gained national attention for embracing the extremist QAnon movement, has garnered racial controversy before; last year, she attended the America First Political Action Conference, a white nationalist gathering organized by neo-Nazi and self-described Hitler supporter Nick Fuentes. She later backtracked and disavowed Fuentes and his ideology.

She has also frequently claimed that white men are a "persecuted identity," even claiming that they turn to pornography and video games as an outlet to release the stress of their oppression.