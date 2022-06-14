Shocking video: Woman blasts young Asians in the face with pepper spray in alleged hate crime
A New York woman was caught on video using pepper spray on a group of Asian women. (Screenshot)

The NYPD is looking for a woman who they say committed a hate crime after she was seen using pepper spray on a group of young Asian women this Saturday, ABC7 reports.

According to the victims, who are all in their 20s, the woman blasted them with pepper spray without provocation.

"She turned around and she was like, 'you guys are trying to harass me,'" one victim said.

"I said, we're not trying to bother you," another victim said.

"Saying like, go back to where you came from, you don't belong here," one victim said, describing the woman's words. "She pointed to an Asian bystander who was a man, we didn't know who he was, pointed at him and said take your (expletive) back to your country."

The victims and a bystander managed to get some of the incident recorded on cellphone video.

"It was so painful. I couldn't open my eyes for about 30 minutes," one victim said, referring to the pepper spray.

There were allegedly other victims of the woman in another incident, including a 13-year-old girl.

"It's not like we haven't had racist remarks towards us growing up, but this was like the first time we've ever felt it to this physical extent," one victim said.

Watch ABC7's report on the story below:

