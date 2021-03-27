WATCH: Ohio lawmaker shows his war wounds to those questioning patriotism of Asian-Americans
Twitter screenshots

In a video posted to Twitter by James LaPorta of the Associated Press, Ohio lawmaker Lee Wong is seen showing off the horrific scars he suffered while serving in the U.S. Army during his twenty years of service to make a point about the Anti-Asian violence that is gripping the country.

Wong, who serves as a trustee for the West Chester Township, unbuttoned his shirt as he explained, "People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough, they cannot get over this face."

He added, "I'm 69 years old and I'm going to show you what patriotism, the questions about patriotism, looks like. Here is my proof," as he showed off the scars.

"This is sustained from service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough?" he explained as the other members of the board looked on."I'm not ashamed to walk around anymore. Before, I felt inhibited. People look at me strange, dare to question my loyalty to this country."

You can watch the video below: