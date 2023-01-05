Comparing 'Never Kevin' Republicans to hostage takers is unfair -- to hostage takers: GOP lawmaker
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Nebraska (Facebook)

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) did not hold back about his Republican colleagues who are refusing to support Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) no matter how many concessions he makes to them.

While appearing on CNN, Bacon was asked by host Jake Tapper about a comparison made by former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) in which he compared the "Never-Kevin" Republicans to terrorists.

"I feel that way!" Bacon acknowledged. "We were talking about that today. Hostage takers at least have a goal and they have demands. We met those demands and still they can't get to yes! They refuse to get to yes! They've been offered everything but one demand that we've not gone to. So this is more like terrorism, and you're right."

However, Bacon predicted that soon even right-wing constituents of these 20 lawmakers would get tired of the drama, and he said they'd feel pressure to back off.

"Their constituents, at some point, are going to say this is baloney, we've had enough," he said. "You're derailing the conservative agenda, and I think that's hopefully going to have some impact over time."

