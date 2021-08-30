'Sharpen your knives! Get your guns!' Anti-vax extremist threatens to track down Los Angeles City Council members

On Sunday, at a Santa Monica rally ahead of Monday's mask mandate vote by the Los Angeles City Council, anti-vaccine activist Jason Lefkowitz shared the home addresses of councilmembers with his crowd, vowing to track down any who vote for the measure — and saying that there will be a "civil war" if the measure passes.
At protest in Santa Monica today before the vote on mask-mandate, Jason Lefkowitz has the home addresses of each LA… https://t.co/jbMrb8WVGg— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1630282884.0
Lefkowitz, who is known for wearing a yellow Star of David patch and making Nazi salutes at businesses with COVID-19 safety measures in place, has previously made violent threats against door-to-door vaccine volunteers, urging his followers to "sharpen your knives" and "get your guns" in preparation.
"Sharpen your knives! Get your guns! Get your food, now" screams Jason Lefkowitz in @andrewkimmel's video. I haven'… https://t.co/tXdatkW7Oq— Chad Loder (@Chad Loder) 1630304676.0
This comes a month after advocacy journalist Vishal Singh says he was violently assaulted at one of Lefkowitz's rallies — an incident caught on tape, which far-right extremists have sought to blame on an antifa counterattack.