'Deeply disturbing': Republicans rush to donate money received from 'heinous' accused sex trafficker

On Friday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported that Republicans in Minnesota are scrambling to get rid of the money they received from Anton Lazzaro, a right-wing strategist who has been charged with conspiring to recruit children for sex trafficking.
"State GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said in a statement Friday that 'if the allegations against Mr. Anton Lazzaro are true, this is an abhorrent act that we condemn in the highest possible terms,'" reported Paul Walsh. "She added, 'Sex trafficking is a heinous act that preys on victims of all ages, races, and backgrounds, and warrants severe punishment by our judicial system. A full investigation is necessary to ensure due process is provided to all parties involved.' She said contributions Lazzaro made to the state party will be given to charity."
State House Minority Leader Kirk Daudt agreed, saying the allegations are "deeply disturbing, and I hope he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law." Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn said "It is critical that victims receive all necessary support and resources," and National Republican Congressional Committee chair Tom Emmer said, "I have always sought to support victims of trafficking and will continue to work to put an end to this heinous practice."
All three say they plan to donate their money from him to charity, including charities that help trafficked children.
Lazzaro, a key Minnesota strategist for the GOP, was arrested on Thursday. The news of the arrest comes as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump, remains under federal investigation into whether he paid to transport a teenage girl over state lines for sex acts.