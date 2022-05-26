Texas deputy showed schoolkids presentation mocking 'liberals' for fearing AR-15 one day after Uvalde shooting: report
Weapon series. Custom build AR-15 (M4A1) carbine on a wooden surface (Shutterstock)

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a school in Fort Worth, Texas is apologizing for a career-day presentation given by a Tarrant County deputy to kids mocking "liberals" for fearing AR-15 style semiautomatic rifles — just a day after an 18-year-old gunman used two such rifles to massacre 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde a few hundred miles away.

"The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, citing a school employee, reports that a deputy from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation to students that at some point included photos pulled up on Google Images," reported Allison Quinn. "One of the images was of a poster titled 'A Liberal’s Guide to the Deadly AR-15,' which detailed the different parts of the rifle."

According to the report, a spokesman for the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office disputed that the AR-15 was mentioned in the career-day presentation, but did not elaborate any further.

"Daggett Elementary Principal Kendall Miller subsequently said in a letter to parents that 'one of the presentations by a local public safety agency included information that was not age-appropriate,'" continued the report. "Miller went on to acknowledge that the presentation was 'insensitive' and 'not suitable' for students 'in light of recent events.'"

READ MORE: Maine MAGA candidate: Liberal teachers 'brainwashed' Texas shooter and forced him to go on murder spree

This comes as other schools are reporting close calls involving firearms.

The same day as the controversial Tarrant presentation, a student at a high school in Richardson, Texas one county over was arrested entering the premises with an AK-47 and AR-15-style rifle. And in Sacramento, California, a second-grader was discovered to have a handgun with a loaded magazine in their desk on the day of the Uvalde shooting.

SmartNews