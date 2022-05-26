Gun found in 2nd grader's desk terrifies parents: 'I'm just scared for them, you know?'

On the same day as the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, staff at Kemble Elementary School in Sacramento, California discovered a handgun with a loaded magazine inside a second-grade student's desk.

Other students reportedly notified staff about the weapon.

Fox 40 in Sacramento interviewed Javier Delvalle, the father of a kindergarten student.

“Makes me not want to bring my daughter to school anymore,” he said.

“I’m just scared for them, you know? I mean, I heard about what happened yesterday in Texas on the news, but now, here at the school my daughter goes to? I don’t even want to bring my kids to school here anymore,” Delvalle said.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg understood Delvalle's apprehension.

“The fact that any gun with ammunition would be brought to any school is rightfully scary,” Steinberg said. “There are many questions. Where did the child get the gun? Where was the adult responsible? Why did the adult have that gun."

Watch the clip below or at this link.




