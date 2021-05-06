'You moron': QAnon congresswoman mocked after praising Arizona audit — and demanding one for Georgia
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Facebook.

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) praised the widely-panned Arizona "audit" of ballots in Maricopa County and demanded a similar effort in Georgia.

Greene retweeted Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward linking to an article by John Solomon, a central figure in pushing Russia's narrative about Ukraine that resulted in Trump's first impeachment.

"If Joe Biden won the election then there is no need to worry," Greene claimed, even though it is a fact that Biden did win the election and the Arizona audit has been criticized for lacking any legitimacy.

She wrote that "since Arizona is doing such a great job with the Arizona audit, when will Georgia do the same for ALL of the Republicans in Georgia who have been screaming and demanding a full audit?"

"GA Republican voters who voted for all the Republicans in power want a full audit," she argued. "Why are elected GA Republican leaders refusing to do what their voters ask?"

"A full audit of the Nov 3rd election is needed in GA and the people deserve it," she argued, even though there is no evidence of widespread election fraud other than Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the election, for which he's facing a criminal investigation in Fulton County.

She linked the "Big Lie" issue of election fraud to next year's midterm elections, when voting rights activist Stacey Abrams is expected to challenge GOP Gov. Brian Kemp.

Speaking directly to Kemp, she said, "we need everyone in GA to trust our elections so that we can save Georgia in '22."

