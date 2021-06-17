Arizona vote 'audit' data taken to mysterious 'lab' deep in the woods of Montana: CNN

Data collected from the widely criticized pro-Trump Arizona vote "audit" has now been shipped to a mysterious "lab" in Montana to be "forensically evaluated."

CNN reports that the data was shipped to property in Montana owned by Cipher LLC, a contractor hired by vote audit firm Cyber Ninjas to analyze data.

However, the so-called lab's exact location in the state remains a secret.

CNN reporter Gary Tuchman did some detective work and discovered a piece of property owned by Cipher's CEO in Montana, but he could not determine whether that location was the one where the data was taken.

The property in question was located deep within the woods and features a large house, a smaller cabin, and a barn.

"Is this the secure, powerful laboratory?" Tuchman asked. "Is Arizona voting data inside that cabin? We just don't know -- but it could be!"

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told CNN that she's incredulous over the strange direction the Trump-backed "audit" has taken.

"You can't make this stuff up," she said. "If it wasn't happening right in front of our eyes, we wouldn't believe it was happening."

Watch the report below.





