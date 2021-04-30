BUSTED: Capitol insurrectionist is counting ballots at controversial Arizona election audit

An Arizona Republican who traveled to Washington, D.C. for the January 6th insurrection is now counting ballots at the controversial Arizona audit.

Former Arizona state Rep. Anthony Kern posted a photo of the insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Democrats in Arizona have asked federal officials to investigate Kern and other Republicans who took part in efforts to overturn the election.

"Democratic members of the Arizona House and Senate are asking for an investigation into four lawmakers who may have been involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The letter asks for a joint DOJ-FBI investigation into Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs, as well as state Rep. Mark Finchem and former Rep. Anthony Kern, for their involvement in the riot," 12 News reported one week after the attack on the Capitol. "The social media posts of Finchem and Kern strongly suggest that they were at the riot and actively encouraged the mob, the letter said. One of the organizers of the riot, Ali Alexander, reportedly claimed that he planned and organized the insurrection with Gosar and Biggs."

On Friday, 12 News reporter Brahm Resnik spotted Kern counting ballots at the audit.

Kern is one of the few Republicans willing to publicly stand by embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).





And he defended Rudy Giuliani after the FBI executed a search warrant on the former mayor.