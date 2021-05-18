GOP election lawyer stomps all over Trump fans' ballot audit: 'They just don't understand what they're doing'
Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg (screenshot)

Republican election lawyer Ben Ginsberg on Tuesday stomped all over Trump supporters' "audit" of ballots in Arizona, and predicted that whatever "findings" the audit presented would be totally lacking in credibility.

While appearing on CNN, Ginsberg said that the audit was a major black eye for the Arizona GOP and could depress turnout for the party in future elections.

"The audit itself and the way it's been run has been really sloppy, unprofessional, and ultimately... its credibility is going to be really challenged," he said. "Now that we're getting in to the deep details of what this audit is, and it's clear from the charges made by the Cyber Ninjas that they just don't understand what they're doing."

He went on to say that even some Trump diehards may be starting to realize that the audit's frantic search for traces of bamboo in ballots to supposedly prove nefarious Chinese influence was damaging their credibility with the public.

He then predicted that the Arizona GOP's decision to allow the audit to take place would come back to haunt the party.

"Just look at the political peril this has now put Arizona Republicans in," he said. "You've got Republicans fighting with each other. There's a significant segment of the Republican base that doesn't believe that elections are valid. If people don't believe elections are valid, they are unlikely to participate."

Watch the video below.



GOP election lawyer stomps all over Trump fans' ballot audit www.youtube.com