'F-bombs were dropped' after Arizona election denial witness accused GOP officials of taking bribes: report

Despite the existence of ample evidence to disprove election fraud claims in Arizona, elected Republicans in that state held yet another hearing this week that gave conspiracy theorists space to air false accusations about the 2020 election being stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Local news outlet ABC 15 Arizona reports that the hearing brought together many conspiracy theorists whose work has been cited in the past by Arizona state Republicans, including Jacqueline Breger, who accused Mesa Mayor John Giles and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer -- both of whom are Republicans -- of taking bribes to change election results.
According to ABC 15's report, Breger offered no evidence to back up her claims of bribery among elected Republicans, and Republican State Sen. Ken Bennett "told Breger to stop talking, ending her testimony."
Now sources tell ABC 15 political analyst Garrett Archer that tensions within the Arizona GOP boiled over after the hearing ended.
"After yesterday's election hearing ended with a speaker accusing elected officials (including legislators) of taking bribes, a 'raised voices' debriefing occurred joined by other GOP legislators," Archer reports. "F-bombs were dropped."
Arizona has been a hotbed of election denialism after both former President Donald Trump and failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake lost the state in 2020 and 2022, respectively.
A report written by the office of former Republican Secretary of State Mark Brnovich that was uncovered this week debunked claims of election fraud made by supporters of Trump and Lake.