Former Arizona AG shredded for burying his own report debunking Trump

Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has come under fire following new reports that he covered up his office's own taxpayer-funded report debunking former President Donald Trump's lies about election fraud. Brnovich, who left office after a failed bid for the GOP Senate nomination, has defended his office's work, touting other instances in which he investigated and debunked false election claims.

But on MSNBC Thursday, voting rights attorney Marc Elias slammed Brnovich's decision, accusing him of trying to run interference for Trump's baseless claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

"I know we're not going in a neat order, but this story was too incredible not to bring you in on," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "What's amazing is this guy, this Trump guy, finds the truth and hides it in his drawer so he can keep peddling the lies. It seems to sum it all up."

"It does," said Elias. "And I think you really, really captured this perfectly. We've for a long time known there was a Big Lie. But we've always thought about the Big Lie as something that fabulists like Donald Trump, you know, told to courts or told to states. But what we now know is that the Big Lie became the Big Con, where the people who did the investigations and knew that it was a lie continued to play along for their own purposes."

In this case, Elias continued, "the Attorney General of Arizona spent 10,000 hours investigating this. 60 investigators. 638 related complaints and yet when his office uncovered the truth, he continued to peddle the lie."

"And that, I think, really does as you say, sum up the rot that has now taken over the Republican Party from top to bottom," added Elias. "They're no longer just lying to the courts and lying to their voters. They are using the power of the state to keep the lie going."

Watch video below or at this link.