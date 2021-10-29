Arnold Schwarzenegger slams 'stupid' anti-science world leaders: 'If people are dead, they’re dead, it’s over'
'Terminator' star Schwarzenegger called for a 'clean energy economy' NICHOLAS KAMM AFP

According to a report from Deadline, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had a few words to say about anti-science world leaders who refuse to acknowledge scientific consensus, calling them "stupid" among other things.

Speaking with the BBC before the COP26 UN climate change summit which is slated to start on Sunday, the former GOP lawmaker railed about politicians who put profits before the lives of people and refuse to acknowledge the damage being done to the environment.

Without mentioning any leader by name, the actor-turned-politician addressed those who set aside environmental concerns in favor of the economy -- calling them "liars" and "stupid."

"You can protect the environment and protect the economy at the same time," he explained before bluntly adding. "We figured out how to do it [in California], it's all about having the balls to do it."

Calling going " green" the best job creator, Schwarzenegger also criticized some environmental activists for how they press their message.

Saying they "have a problem with communicating," he continued by comparing the problem to the film industry saying, "Facts and figures won't sell the ticket. f you're going to sell a movie you can't talk about how you did the financing or what special effects you used, you have to tell the story, you have to make people go and see the movie, seduce them in."

As for leaders balking at change, he was brutally blunt.

"You can have global capitalism but you have to be smart about it. You can have the best [economy] is the world, but if people are dead, they're dead, it's over," he stated.

