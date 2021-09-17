Voters 'made the right decision': Arnold Schwarzenegger slams 'disastrous' GOP recall candidates

According to the Los Angeles Times, former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA) stated on Wednesday that the slate of Republican candidates running in the defeated California recall effort were "disastrous" — and that voters were correct to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I think voters made the right decision," said Schwarzenegger "It's better to stay with someone who you know what they're going to do, rather than someone who comes in wacky and is changing everything around." He added, however, that he hopes the recall will be a "wake-up call" for Newsom that "makes him perform better."

The California recall ended in defeat for the Republican Party, with initial results showing Newsom on track to win by double digits.

The main contender among Republicans to replace Newsom was Larry Elder, a right-wing talk radio host who has come under criticism for his comments about women and his vow to end COVID-19 public health restrictions. Other candidates included John Cox, a businessman who toured the state with a live bear, and former Olympian and transgender media personality Caitlyn Jenner.