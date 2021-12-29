Black school board member shocked by colleague's N-word outburst: 'He must have said it 10 times'
A Louisiana school board member is accused of hurling racist abuse at a Black colleague.

Arthur Sampson Jr., of Ville Platte, said Ellis Guillory, another Black member of the Evangeline Parish School Board, threatened him and used racial slurs after he asked a question during a workshop public meeting, reported KLFY-TV.

“I said, 'Mr. Guillory, come on, man, you used to be the vice president of the NAACP," Sampson said. “That’s when Mr. Guillory got up and started shouting and calling me a N-word ... He must have said it about 10 times, 'I’m going to hurt you N-word,' and out loud.”

Sampson said the outburst came after he requested more minority students to be added to one school district as the board discussed drawing up district lines, and a member of the public who was present expressed shock over the incident.

“I’m sitting in this meeting," said Evangeline Parish resident Donald Anderson. "I mean, this dude is doing this 11 times where you had some of the school board members laughing and nobody tried to stop him."

Sampson has filed a statement with police and wants Gov. John Bel Edwards to step in, as he did by calling for the resignation of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet for using a racial slur in a video.

“Our black leaders would have been targeting him and attacking him telling him to step down,” Sampson said.

