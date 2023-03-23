Kevin McCarthy to meet with Ashli Babbitt's mother
Congressman Kevin McCarthy. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP)

NBC News' Ryan Reilly is now reporting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is set to meet on Thursday afternoon with Micki Witthoeft, the mother of the late Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt.

Reilly notes that there had initially been plans to have McCarthy meet with other advocates for January 6 defendants, but he is now only meeting with Witthoeft.

McCarthy earlier this year earned the ire of former President Donald Trump when he said that the Capitol police officer who killed Babbitt was "doing his job" in protecting Congress from the Trump-incited rioters who had violently stormed into Congress and had chanted for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

A top aide for McCarthy met with Witthoeft earlier this year, but this week would mark the first time that the House Speaker has personally met with her.

Ashli Babbitt was trying to break into House chamber on January 6, 2021 when lawmakers were still being evacuated. As she was crawling through a shattered window adjacent to a door that police had barricaded to prevent rioters from reaching members of Congress, Capitol Police Lieutenant Michael Byrd shot her after warning her and other rioters to get back.

A Capitol Police investigation of the incident cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing.

