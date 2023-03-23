The View's audience erupts after Whoopi Goldberg asks a simple question about Ron DeSantis
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg questioned whether Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) had a chance to become president, and the audience laughed and jeered.

The show's producers rolled video from the governor's interview with Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, and then Goldberg opened the topic for discussion by asking about his chances in the 2024 election -- which elicited guffaws from the studio audience.

"He thinks he can beat President [Joe] Biden, but based on what you are seeing so far, I mean, is he up to running on a national stage?" Goldberg said, which prompted boos and laughter.

She got more laughs when she told the audience she was asking her fellow panelists, who were similarly unimpressed with the would-be Republican challenger to Donald Trump.

"This is audience participation day," joked co-host Joy Behar. "First of all, he's a hack -- a hack. He stole that line, the one about Russia. John McCain, he said in 2014, Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country. He stole the line, No. 1. No. 2, didn't he just say that we should not help Ukraine? Now he's saying the opposite?"

"He's a flip-flopper," agreed co-host Sunny Hostin.

"We can expect a lot of flip-flopping if he's running against Trump," Behar added. "He has no core self, he has no spine. He just says whatever will get him elected, like the rest of them who are now kowtowing to dear leader Donald Trump.

