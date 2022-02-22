'We want justice for Ashli!': Trucker convoy invokes deceased Capitol rioter as they head to D.C.
Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

A group of Pennsylvania truckers is calling for justice for deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt as they prepare to head to Washington, D.C. as part of a convoy protest modeled after the recent one in Canada.

"On Wednesday, a convoy of an undetermined number of truckers is set to leave Scranton and head for the nation’s capital by way of Harrisburg, where the first of many grievances will be aired," PennLive.com reports.

Bob Bolus, who owns a trucking parts and towing service business, is an organizer of the convoy. Bolus "reeled off a litany of grievances that touched on subjects such as critical race theory, foreign oil imports and pandemic restrictions," PennLive reports.

In Harrisburg, the truckers reportedly will protest the recent renaming of two streets after President Joe Biden. They will be "rallying for a return of the Trump era."

READ MORE: Jen Psaki scoffs at Peter Doocy after he insinuates Biden is 'intimidated' by Putin

“Donald Trump had the country solid," Bolus said. "Industry was thriving and so was everything else. Americans for the first time were enjoying a convenient, exuberant economy. Now it’s gone the other way. We can’t pay our heating bills. We can’t buy groceries. We can’t do this and we can’t do that. All our rights have been taken away. They patronize illegals. They patronize BLMs.”

According to PennLive, the truckers will also be calling for legal recourse for the death of Ashli Babitt, a Jan. 6 insurrectionist who was shot dead by a Capitol police officer as she tried to breach the Capitol."

“We want justice for Ashli,” Bolus said.

SmartNews