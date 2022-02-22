Jen Psaki scoffs at Peter Doocy after he insinuates Biden is 'intimidated' by Putin
Peter Doocy and Jen Psaki (Screen Grab)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday hit back at Fox News' Peter Doocy after he insinuated that President Joe Biden was "intimidated" by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While discussing the sanctions the United States and its European allies have placed on Russia, Doocy asked Psaki if Biden had failed in his pledge to stop Russia from "intimidating" other nations.

"I would hardly look at it that way," she said. "The United States and President Biden has rallied the world, rallied Europe to stand up against the actions of President Putin."

"Four-dollar gas, five-dollar gas, however high you guys think it's going to go, something like that is not intimidating?" he asked.

"You asked me if we were intimidated by President Putin and I think the evidence of that doesn't exist," Psaki replied.

Watch the video below.


Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy clash over whether Biden is 'intimidated' by Putin www.youtube.com

