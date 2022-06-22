MAGA devotees see Jan. 6 as 'an act of faith' and Ashli Babbitt as their 'martyr': report
Vanity Fair reporter Jeff Sharlet recently attended a "Justice for Ashli Babbitt" rally in Sacramento, California and came away with the distinct feeling that she had become something akin to a religious "martyr."

As an example, he cites a speech given at the rally by former radio host Jamie Allman, who was fired from his job in 2018 for saying he wanted to "ram a hot poker" up the rear end of a Parkland school shooting survivor.

During his speech, Allman declared January 6 to be "one of the most beautiful days I’ve seen in America" before paying tribute to Babbitt.

"Ashli Babbitt does not want you to be afraid ever again," he tells the crowd, despite the fact that Babbitt is not alive and was fatally shot by a Capitol police officer during the January 6th Capitol riots. "What her death does, when we compare it to Crispus Attucks, is—it calls for a revolution!"

Also attending the rally was Michelle Witthoeft, Ashli Babbitt's mother, who told the crowd that "there’s no shame in what happened January 6" and encouraged them to "be proud white Americans."

Sharlet also met a "self-declared militiaman named Richard" at the rally who was "draped in a dress-length T-shirt split vertically between the flag and Christ," and who called the day honoring Babbitt's death "sacred."

