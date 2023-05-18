Ashli Babbitt’s mom visits Capitol to celebrate Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'impeachment' of Jan. 6 prosecutor

Earlier this week, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) announced that she plans to introduce articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, saying that Wray has turned the FBI into President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s “personal police force" and that the FBI has “intimidated, harassed, and entrapped” U.S. citizens who have been “deemed enemies of the Biden regime.”
During a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on crime this Tuesday, Greene said Graves had chooses not to prosecute people arrested for crime in D.C. but continues to heavily pursue Jan. 6 defendants.
This Thursday morning as FBI whistleblowers testified before the House Judiciary Committee on the ‘weaponization’ of the federal government, the mother of Ashli Babbitt -- the Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer as she tried to breach the Senate chamber -- showed up the hearing, saying in an interview that she makes a habit of going to federal courthouses to observe "the messes" Graves has made and "the havoc he's wreaked on American citizens and their lives, their families."
"It's been such an oppressive system led by Matthew Graves," Micki Witthoeft said. "So I hope he's about to feel some pressure from his decisions."
Watch the video below or at this link.