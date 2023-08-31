6-month-old baby dead after 'targeted shooting' at Atlanta apartment complex
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background (Shutterstock).

A 6-month-old baby in Atlanta is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex, WDBJ, reported.

Police who arrived on the scene at The Hills at Greenbriar apartments found a baby boy, a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The baby later died at the hospital.

Police are calling the incident a targeted shooting, according to WDBJ.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Deputy Charles Hampton, Jr. said the incident is being linked to another shooting that took place at the same apartment complex in May. Police say at least two shooters were involved.

READ MORE: Jury members in the case of Jan. 6 defendant fear he knows where they live

"Any death in our city is a tragic innocent, but anything involving a child makes it difficult," Hampton said, according to WDBJ.

SmartNews