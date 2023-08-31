Jury members in the case of Jan. 6 defendant fear he knows where they live

The jury presiding over the case of January 6 defendants Brandon Fellows' federal case is afraid they have been doxxed.

Legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney posted a screen capture of a note the jury passed to the judge during deliberation

"1 question" the note begins. "We wanted to confirm that the defendant does not have any personal information on individual jurors, since he was defending himself. Includes name, address, etc."

The judge responded: "Both parties are given limited biographical information on prospective jurors at the outset of the trial. The court collects those sheets from the parties at the conclusion of the trial."

The question was posed after reports that grand jury members in Fulton County election case against Trump were doxxed, with their information spread via the internet. The Fulton County sheriff announced that they would hunting and prosecuting anybody issuing threats against them. The FBI has also joined the local police to prosecute and help with investigations.

It follows a pattern of violence from Donald Trump and his supporters, explained legal analyst Harry Litman.

Fellows is known as an accused Jan. 6 attacker who was allegedly sitting in the chair of a U.S. Senator. He claimed he didn't know whose chair it was.

"It felt very comfy," he said, according to NBC News.

Fellows claimed he thought he was fighting "the corrupt government" when he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6. He swears he didn't take part in the violence.

“It’s the people’s house,” Fellows said. “We had the right to overthrow it.”

See the screen capture of the jury note below or at the link here.