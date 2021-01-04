Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood goes even further off the rails in new 'Lizard Squad' conspiracy rant
Lin Wood in the Oval Office. (Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood dove head-first into QAnon conspiracy theories in an overnight series of tweets accusing the president's opponents of horrific crimes.

The high-profile attorney, who has joined several lawsuits aimed at overturning President Donald Trump's election loss, and reportedly suggested he could be the Messiah, has been claiming that various political elites are engaged in conspiracies against the president, and he doubled down on those claims with even more bizarre allegations.

"I believe Chief Justice John Roberts & a multitude of powerful individuals worldwide are being blackmailed in a horrendous scheme involving rape & murder of children captured on videotape," Wood tweeted early Monday. "I have the key to the files containing the videos. I have also shared this information."


The Georgia attorney claimed he and his allies are under physical threat for exposing allegations that line up with the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory about a satanic cabal of political and media elites running a pedophile ring, which Trump supposedly will bring down -- although prediction after prediction about these events have failed to materialize.



Wood has also been claiming that actor and QAnon conspiracy theorist Isaac Kappy, who took his own life in 2019, was murdered as part of the wide-ranging plot, which the attorney suggested involves the Lizard Squad hacking group, Jeffrey Epstein and foreign intelligence services.