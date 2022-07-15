‘Disaster’ for GOP: Former Trump lawyer says his 'uncontrolled ego is his own worst enemy’

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb headed the response special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election, but is now warning Republicans about his former boss.

"Ty Cobb is no stranger to former President Donald Trump. An accomplished attorney with a signature handlebar mustache, Cobb served in the Trump White House from 2017-2018, where he led the internal response to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation," NBC News reported. "Cobb proved to be an influential adviser during his stint. He spent many hours with Trump in the Oval Office and dined with him in the West Wing."

Journalist Peter Nicholas spoke with Cobb on Thursday.

READ: Exclusive: All 50 Senate Republicans weigh in on Jan. 6 hearings – only 8 are watching

"“One thing the Democrats know for certain is that Trump’s uncontrolled ego is his own worst enemy. They are praying they are able to goad him into an announcement for a 2024 presidential run," Cobb said. “A 2024 declaration of his candidacy serves no interest but his self-defeating and overwhelming need for relevance, attention and money. Such an announcement also does not inoculate him from criminal investigation."

The interview came a week after Cobb laid out a roadmap for prosecutors investigating Trump on CNN.

“He is a disaster for the Republican Party for which he prevented a Senate majority in 2020 and, as time will demonstrate, has already done the same for 2022 with his endorsements of unelectable candidates all based on their loyalty or his own driving desire for revenge," Cobb said. “The Big Lie has been good only for Trump and has brought him millions in donations, which some evidence suggests may have been mishandled. The Big Lie, and the related violence, election interference and other perceived misconduct, was and is an affront to this nation and its first principles. It has permanently soiled the history pages and deepened the abyss that divides our country and continues to expand due to the delusions and lack of accountability of politicians in both parties."

Cobb does not believe Trump is fit to run for office in 2024.

“It should be disqualifying for Trump and his political acolytes, and would have been at any other time in our history. To modify a well known Seinfeld quote—SANITY NOW! The country needs desperately to move on with new and actual leadership from a younger generation," Cobb said.

Read the full interview.