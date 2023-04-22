Marjorie Taylor Greene says NYC was destroyed by 'third world level crime problem'
YouTube/screen grab

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) claimed on Saturday that New York City was "destroyed" in part by a "third world crime problem."

Greene, who was recently shredded for purportedly spreading false information about the origins of Covid-19, was responding to a Fox News story in which NYC mayor Eric Adams reportedly said that the city is "being destroyed by the migrant crisis." Adams is seeking assistance with the issue from the federal government, according to the news report.

Greene responded to the news piece on Twitter by telling Adams that the Democratic party is the problem.

"Actually Mayor Adams, it’s your entire Democrat party’s policies, including your city’s third world level crime problem, that has destroyed New York City," Greene tweeted on Saturday. "Seems like NY voters would stop voting for Democrats."

In March, New York City announced that its overall index crime had declined by 5.6% in the month of February 2023. There was also a reported 0.4% reduction in overall index crime when compared to the prior year, according to the city's announcement.

Greene also made headlines recently when it was disclosed to the Federal Elections Commission that she spent more than $65,000 on fencing for her home this year using campaign funds.

