Authorities nab Jan. 6 suspect who is accused of 'grabbing and throwing' a police officer

Just as other participants in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are being sentenced, authorities have arrested another.

Rockne Earles, of New Mexico, was arrested on Tuesday on felony charges for his role in disrupting the congressional session meant to count the electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department further said that Earles, who was hit with the felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder, can be seen on video "grabbing and throwing a U.S. Capitol Police Officer."

Earles was reportedly also charged with misdemeanors, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The victim officer seen being thrown in the video was purportedly concussed and out of work for 45 days due to that incident and other injuries stemming from the rioters on that day.

Law enforcement officials say Earles was physically inside the U.S. Capitol between around 2:17 P.M. and 2:44 P.M. on Jan. 6, 2021. He is one of more than 1,000 individuals to be arrested in the sprawling probe stemming from crimes that occurred during the breach.

The news comes shortly after the same U.S. Attorney's Office announced that the rioter who donned a "Jack Skellington" onesie during the breach was sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon. That man, Josiah Kenyon, was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay more than $43,000 in restitution for damages, prosecutors said.