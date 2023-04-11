Jan. 6 rioter who wore 'Jack Skellington' costume gets hit with prison time

A Nevada man who donned a "Jack Skellington" costume during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon amid the insurrection attempt.

Josiah Kenyon, of Winnemucca, Nevada, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $43,000 in restitution for damages, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. It was previously reported last year that Kenyon agreed to a plea deal that calls for 78 to 97 months.



Kenyon was accused of illegally entering the Capitol building in a costume inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas." He and others allegedly caused more than $40,000 in damage outside the building.

After attempting to break a window with his fist and then breaking it using a flagpole, Kenyon assaulted officers in the tunnel leading to the Capitol, including by using a large plastic pylon and a table leg, according to the prosecution.

The government alleged that Kenyon caused one officer to fall to the ground and experience pain and swelling to his right ankle, and hit another officer in the head with the table leg.

Kenyon was arrested on Dec. 1, 2021, and later pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury in September 2022. He and his wife also faced child endangerment charges after they allegedly hid from the FBI in the Nevada foothills.

Kenyon is purportedly one of more than 1,000 people who have been arrested for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol breach, according to prosecutors who are still searching for more information in the ongoing investigation.