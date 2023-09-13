'Autocratic', 'narcissistic' and 'fascist': Embattled MyPillow CEO lashes out at Dominion Voting Systems

MyPillow chief executive officer and 2020 election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell "lost his cool during a series of legal depositions recently," the Star Herald's Deena Winter reports.

Lindell, who is one of ex-President Donald Trump's most vocal champions, "yelled, swore, called lawyers names, banged his fist on a table, and repeatedly slammed down a pile of legal documents during a March deposition he gave defending himself in a defamation lawsuit," Winter writes.

"Eric Coomer, former director of product strategy and security for Dominion Voting Systems, sued Chaska-based MyPillow and Lindell for promoting baseless allegations that the company helped rig the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump," Winter notes. In response, Lindell called Coomer a "scumbag" and then snapped, "How dare he come and sue MyPillow?"

The latest filing, Winter continues, "says Lindell took phone calls during his deposition and insisted on unscheduled breaks. At one point during his deposition, Lindell left to go on Steve Bannon's podcast, where he promoted MyPillow, offering deep discounts to celebrate the company’s 20-year anniversary. He then stormed out of his final deposition in Minneapolis in August."

Winter adds, "During one deposition, Lindell rejected the suggestion that he's spinning election conspiracies alongside promotions for his company, saying people don't know him as 'the MyPillow guy,' but as an 'election guy' and 'a guy trying to save the country.' He called Coomer's attorneys 'traitors' for suing his 'made in America' company."

Lindell whined "My company has been hurt so bad because of people like Eric Coomer. It's a joke saying MyPillow benefited from this" and attacked Coomer's lawyers. "When you say lumpy pillows, now you're an a–hole,” Lindell griped, per Winter. "Now he's an a–hole. He's an ambulance-chasing a--hole.'"

Winter also recalls that "in a motion filed Friday, Lindell asked the judge to throw out Coomer's defamation claim, denying he accused Coomer of rigging the election. The filing noted that Coomer lost his job after being outed for denigrating Trump on Facebook, calling him 'autocratic,' 'narcissistic,' and a 'fascist,' among other things."