Dems close ranks around Biden as Trump becomes 'far more vulnerable': report
(Shutterstock.com)

As the 2024 presidential election campaign season hits its stride, the changing dynamic of the race in both parties is obvious, according to a New York Times report -- former President Donald Trump has scared away many potential opponents and the Democratic party has fallen in line to support President Joe Biden.

Four leading potential Democratic candidates to challenge Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, have all gone dormant about a potential run for the nomination.

One reason Democrats are falling in line behind Biden? They now see Trump as "far more vulnerable," according to the report.

Conventional political wisdom in Washington, D.C. is that the limited Republican field to challenge Trump makes it easier for Biden to find his path back to the White House, therefore the Democratic party does not want to deflate President Biden's brand with a Democratic party primary season that could feature infighting and insults. Those infighting and insults would clearly be used by the Republican candidate in the general presidential election.

This sets up the presidential general election as a possible match-up with two men the age usually reserved for a shuffleboard court in Florida or a golf course in Arizona. Democrats are worried that Trump's perceived higher level of energy compared to Biden could come back to bite them at the polls.

"I do not hear any chatter of anybody considering taking him on in our party, and I think for good reason," said Governor Phil Murphy (D-New Jersey), who is also chairman of the Democratic Governors Association. "What I see is a guy who is still on top of his game."

