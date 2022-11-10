'Act of hate' found at Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

The Obama Presidential Center aims to be a kind of community center. But on Thursday it became a target of hate.

Fox Chicago reported that a noose was discovered at the worksite for the center on Chicago's South Side.

"We are horrified that this would occur on our site and are offering a $100,000 reward to help find the individual or individuals responsible for this shameful act," Lakeside Alliance said in a statement. They said that they also notified police.

"This morning we were informed that an act of hate was discovered at the project site. We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible," the company also said.

They've paused "all operations on site in order to provide another series of these training and conversations for all staff and workers."

The former president has been made aware of the incident and released his own statement highlighting the importance of caring for scared workers that work daily on the project.

"This shameless act of cowardice and hate is designed to get attention and divide us. Our priority is protecting the health and safety of our workforce. We have notified authorities who are investigating the incident," he said.

The area is a 30-acre project in the South Side that the Obamas have called their own "love letter" to the city. It'll be a museum, conference center, classrooms and a branch of the city's public library.