Man who went on GOP lawmaker's Capitol tour caught on camera threatening lawmakers on Jan. 6: report
Barry Louderrmilk (R-GA) (Gage Skidmore.)

A man who went on a tour of the Capitol with Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) on January 5th, 2021 was caught on camera outside the Capitol the next day threatening lawmakers.

Punchbowl News reports that the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots "has video of this person taking part in the Loudermilk tour on Jan. 5, as well as documentary footage of the same man outside the Capitol on Jan. 6."

The person in question, who has not been identified, has interviewed with the Jan. 6 Committee and has not been charged with any wrongdoing related to the riots.

Additionally, Capitol Police said this week they have no evidence that Loudermilk was leading a reconnaissance tour of would-be rioters to show them the layout of the building.

Nonetheless, the committee is debating about whether to release the footage publicly, and it apparently isn't done scrutinizing Loudermilk for his actions leading up to the Capitol riots.

"In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, a number of House Democrats were concerned that GOP lawmakers may have provided information on the layout of the Capitol or House office buildings to supporters of former President Donald Trump who took part in the attack," writes Punchbowl News. "This included tours of the Capitol, which had been largely closed to tourists for months due to the pandemic."

