Trump is 'this close' to calling Ivanka a 'loser' over Jan. 6 Committee testimony: CNN analyst
Ivanka Trump.

Washington Post columnist Max Boot observed on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump has spent a lot of this week trashing the people whom he hired in his own administration -- and that he even came close to trashing his own daughter.

While appearing on CNN, Boot explained why he thought the House Select Committee hearings on the January 6 Capitol riots had been so effective so far.

"The January 6 Committee is exceeding expectations because they are not acting like a typical congressional committee," he said. "You are not seeing all these members of congress preening and mugging and bloviating before the cameras. There is a forensic intensity about what they are doing, it's structured in fact like a good TV production where they're keeping their hearings within about a two-hour block and they're intently focused on getting at the facts."

He then said that Trump has done himself no favors with his angry reactions to the committee's findings.

Trump attorney told John Eastman to get a 'great' criminal defense lawyer: 'You're going to need it'

"It's pretty funny to see President Trump, who has turned against every single official he has ever appointed basically because they have all spoken the truth about him, and he has derided them as losers and said they should have never been there in the first place," Boot said. "He is this close to saying the same thing about his own daughter, who was a White House official, simply because she said she believed his own Attorney General, Bill Barr, who has been a devastating witness against Trump."

