Legal expert: GOP lawmakers could face criminal charges if they hid Jan. 6 activity
Gage Skidmore.

On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig broke down the significance of the new allegations from the January 6 Committee against Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA).

Specifically, the committee alleges that Loudermilk led tours in the Capitol that may have helped the January 6 attackers do "reconnaissance" — and that they have evidence that contradicts his denials.

"Let me get your thoughts on this tour of the U.S. Capitol given by a Republican member of Congress right on the eve of the insurrection," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "Why is it so important for the Select Committee to get to the bottom of this?"

"There's a pointed and very high-stakes dispute going on here," said Honig. "Certain House Democrats dating back have accused certain House Republicans of giving these tours on January 5th designed to facilitate the attack. If that's true, that's remarkably serious, potentially even criminal. Republicans have strenuously denied this. We have not seen any evidence in public to support this allegation."

"But the most interesting thing in the letter that the committee sent to Representative Loudermilk today is that committee says they have evidence that, quote, 'directly contradicts those denials,'" continued Honig. "So we will see that evidence if they have the evidence, and if it is as the committee describes, that is an enormously big deal."

The allegations against Loudermilk come after Democrats have long made similar claims against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who allegedly offered "large" group tours of the Capitol in the runup to the attack.

