Trump in stand-off with local officials over desire to convert part of golf resort into a family cemetery: report
(L-R) Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump attend the ground breaking of the Trump International Hotel at the Old Post Office Building in Washington July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

As part of his in-depth look at Donald Trump's deteriorating relationship with the locals in Bedminster, New Jersey, Business Insider's Warren Rojas reported that the former president is currently in a stand-off with the local planning board over his desire to build a private cemetery where he would be buried.

According to the report, Trump made the proposal over a decade ago and it is still a bone of contention between him and the Bedminster Land Use Board.

"The Bedminster Land Use Board secretary, Janine De Leon, said she didn't have any updates about the plans Trump pitched to town leaders before becoming president," Rojas reported, adding, "One was for an immediate family-only resting place planting Trump behind the first tee of the new course, the other envisioned selling approximately 300 plots exclusively to club members."

According to Sally Rubin, a former GOP committeewoman, who, as of lately, has dismissed Trump's impact on the community by saying, "His existence in my town is a nonevent," she negotiated an agreement that stated the town would approve the change -- but with limitations.

"The rules we've put in were limited to a certain number and could not be seen from Lamington Road," she recalled. "So who cares what he does on his hundreds of acres of property?"

According to Rojas, "Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, Trump National Golf Club, and the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment about Trump's nebulous burial arrangements."

As the Washington Post reported in 2017, members of the Land Use Panel were baffled by the request from the now ex-president.

"It never made any sense to me," remarked Robert Holtaway before conceding, "We don't question motives. We're there as a land-use board."

The Post also noted that Trump has been forthcoming about wanting a family mausoleum, describing early plans as, "19 feet high. Stone. Obelisks. Set smack in the middle of the golf course. In Bedminster — a wealthy horse-country town 43 miles west of New York City — officials had some concerns about hosting a reality TV star's tomb. The huge structure would seem garish, out of place. And there were ongoing worries that the spot might become an 'attractive nuisance,' tempting curiosity-seekers to trespass on club grounds."

You can read more from Business Insider here -- subscription required.

