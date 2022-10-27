'No confidence' in Ben Sasse: Florida college faculty gives senator the thumbs down
Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

The University of Florida's Faculty Senate on Thursday voted to support a no-confidence resolution against Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, who was the sole finalist to be the next UF president.

"The Senate held an emergency meeting on the resolution, which questioned Sasse's qualifications and a search committee's decision to name him as the only finalist for the job. Senators voted 67-15 to pass the measure, after some criticized the search process and past statements made by Sasse on issues such as LGBTQ rights," The Gainsville Sun reported.

Students have also protested the highly controversial search process which resulted in Sasse being the only finalist.

"The UF board of trustees is scheduled to consider Sasse for the position Tuesday," the newspaper reported. "The Nebraska Republican is currently serving his second term in the Senate and was previously president of Midland University, a 1,400-student Lutheran school in Nebraska."

The University of Florida has over 50,000 students.

"Sasse was announced Oct. 6 as the sole finalist for the UF presidency, after a search process that was conducted largely in secret," the newspaper reported. "UF stated that its search committee reached out to more than 700 people and focused on a dozen candidates, including nine sitting presidents at major research universities."

Watch UF's Faculty Senate debate Ben Sasse below or at this link:

University of Florida faculty senate discusses 'no confidence' vote for Ben Sasse www.youtube.com

