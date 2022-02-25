Ben Sasse lashes out at 'evil' Putin-enabling Russian oligarchs in obscenity-laced rant
During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) urged the U.S. government to come down hard on the Russian oligarchs who are living large as Russian President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.

Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, the Nebraska Republican dropped a few obscenities as he lashed out at the wealthy Russians who are living the "lifestyles of the rich and famous a**holes."

After admitting that he doesn't believe most Americans "couldn't find Ukraine on the map" because they are too busy trying to get by, Sasse pressed for more sanctions against Russia to bring Putin to his knees.

Saying Americans should be concerned about Putin because he has "big a** weapons," Sasse later went after Putin's wealthy buddies.

"Fundamentally we need to have targeted sanctions against the 16 oligarchs, the mobster cronies who enable Putin's madness," he exclaimed. "These guys -- we need a made-for-TV lifestyles of the rich and famous assh*les for the American people and people around the world to understand who these guys are."

"We need the Brits, who have been great allies in general, to step up and acknowledge there's a ton of Russian billionaire money bouncing all over London and we ought to perp walk them out of the country," he continued. "Their kids should be kicked out of the country and they should go back and live in Moscow's hell holes with Putin because they are the ones enabling him. They don't want to live with him but they love to make money off him. There need to be more consequences for them and we need to act faster."

