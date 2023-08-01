Nebraska school meeting devolves into culture war debate with repeat of beneficial slavery claim

After years of controversy over sexual health lessons and critical race theory, lawmakers in Nebraska held a special hearing hosted by Sen. Dave Murman (R), who invited a group of experts to testify on three resolutions involving parental involvement in education, COVID-19 relief funds, and social and emotional learning in K-12 schools, News From The States reported.

According to Murman, schools are slipping Critical Race Theory and sex education under the guise of social and emotional learning. But some say that claim is not true.

“How would you propose Nebraska educators teach about things like redlining, or the Trail of Tears, or the Holocaust or slavery without a discussion of race?” Sen. Danielle Conrad asked.

“Those issues definitely need to include a race element to that discussion,” Murman said.

Conrad then brought up curriculum changes in Florida, which some claim minimize the horrors of slavery.

“Part of the curriculum changes there prompted things like learning materials that indicated that slavery was a benefit to African Americans,” she said. “Do you agree with that?”

“Well, no. Slavery is wrong, there’s no doubt about that,” Murman responded. “But hopefully, we all benefit from our background one way or another. I’m not saying specifically slavery.”

According to reports, some on the crowd audibly objected to Murman's answer.

Other discussions included Bill Gates' influence on education, critical race theory in the classroom and porn in the libraries.

Watch the video below or at this link.