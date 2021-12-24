Giuliani associate Bernie Kerik to publicly release documents demanded by Jan. 6 committee
Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik is planning to release some documents requested by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports.

Kerik and Rudy Giuliani reportedly worked together to find evidence of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 election with the intention of handing Donald Trump a second term in office. As CNN points out, evidence for voter fraud in 2020 does not exist.

The committee contends that Kerik was at a meeting at the Willard Hotel in Washington, DC, the day before the Capitol riot where Giuliani, Steve Bannon; Trump attorney John Eastman, and others discussed options for overturning the election results.

READ MORE: Fox's Judge Jeanine orchestrated payments for ‘command centers’ that could blow up Trump’s defense

Kerik's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, said that Kerik "very much wants to cooperate" with the investigation but will only do so publicly, and plans to release "documents which are not privileged" to the committee by the end of next week. He intends to post the documents on a public website.

Lawmakers wanted Kerik to appear for a closed-door deposition on January 13, but Kerik wants a public hearing. "Unfortunately, our efforts are being hampered by your insistence on using a fatally flawed deposition process rather than a public hearing," Parlatore said, according to CNN.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'This really is a serious case': CNN justice reporter explains the latest lawsuit against OAN and Rudy Giuliani

CNN justice reporter explains the latest lawsuit against OAN and Rudy Giuliani www.youtube.com

SmartNews