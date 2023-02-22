Nikki Haley chides Bernie Sanders: He's the 'exact reason' why we need mental competency tests
Nikki Haley, R- S.C., speaks during a campaign event for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, left, on July 14, 2021, in McLean, Virginia. - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

The war of words between former U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) escalated as Haley fired back at Sanders after he criticized her proposed test for mental competency for older politicians.

Haley set forth her controversial proposal during hr 2024 campaign announcement late last week, saying, "America is not past our prime. It's just that our politicians are past theirs."

Sanders then railed against Haley's proposal on CBS's Late Show on Monday night, saying " “I think what she is saying is nothing more than old-fashioned ageism.”

Haley defended her again position on Tuesday at a campaign event, stating, "Bernie Sanders lost his mind because I asked for that. He is exactly the reason we need it."

Earlier, on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Sanders said, "We are fighting racism, we're fighting sexism, we're fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism."

