Conservative blames ‘nasty’ hot mic moment after her awkward ‘woke’ flub goes viral

Conservative pundit Bethany Mandel earlier this week found herself going viral when she badly stumbled when asked by a host of The Hill's show "Rising" to provide a concrete definition of "woke."

The question to Mandel came after "Rising" host Briahna Joy Gray listened to the right-winger go on a tirade about "wokeness" and simply asked her to explain what she meant.

After she failed to do so in a coherent fashion, Mandel became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and she responded by trying to explain herself hours later.

"Just before we went on air, Briahna Joy Gray was on a hot mic," Mandel claimed. "I heard her demeaning parenting in general in colorful and nasty terms, stating parents only have kids in order to perpetuate their own narcissism. [Co-host] Robby responded, 'There are some good ones and some bad ones.' As a mom of six, including a newborn, this threw me off just a bit. Not an excuse, just a reality. I’m human!"

Mandel then went on to define "wokeness" as "a radical belief system suggesting that our institutions are built around discrimination, and claiming that all disparity is a result of that discrimination. It seeks a radical redefinition of society in which equality of group result is the endpoint, enforced by an angry mob."

