Georgia grand jurors heard another phone call of Trump trying to pressure state official: report
White House photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone aboard Air Force One en route to a campaign rally.

Former President Donald Trump tried to convince Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" the nearly 12,000 votes he would need to overtake President Joe Biden.

And as it turns out, that was far from the only call Trump made to officials in Georgia in a desperate attempt to remain in power.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that members of the special grand jury investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss heard a call in which Trump tried to pressure Georgia House Speaker David Ralston into convening a special legislative session to throw out Biden's certified election victory.

However, one juror who interviewed with the AJC says that Ralston impressed him by shutting Trump down.

READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene blurts out potentially classified info: 'I'm not going to be confidential'

"[Ralston] basically cut the president off," the juror explained. "He said, ‘I will do everything in my power that I think is appropriate.’ ... He just basically took the wind out of the sails."

Trump's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results culminated in a plot to have Vice President Mike Pence throw away certified election results and send the election back to Republican-controlled state legislatures.

When Pence refused to do this, Trump encouraged an angry mob of supporters to walk to the United States Capitol, which they proceeded to ransack while forcing lawmakers to flee for their lives.

SmartNews