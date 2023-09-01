'Between the eyes': Ex-prosecutor explains Letitia James' 'strong' case against Trump

Former President Donald Trump is gravely threatened by the civil suit advanced by New York Attorney General Letitia James, argued former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance on Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut."

James is alleging that Trump overstated his wealth by $2.2 billion in a single year — and is seeking a summary judgment that could bar the former president from doing business in the state of New York.

"She still has to prove this case," said anchor Joy Reid. "I mean, there's been — like I said, others have done a lot of work on it ... people kind of know the basics of the fact that he makes up things about his wealth. How hard of a hurdle do you think it will be for her to actually prove liability and be able to sanction him?"

"So she clearly believes that she has this one right between the eyes," said Vance. "Earlier this week, she filed a motion for partial summary judgment. That asks the judge to remove some of these claims that she's made from consideration by the jury. And defined, as a matter of law, that he has actually engaged in fraudulent reporting. That would leave for the jury, if the court grants that motion this issue ... whether there's some way of showing that the banks relied on these statements. James has put forward theories that cover that ground."

"It's actually not a straight-up damages theory," Vance continued. "It's more of a reliance theory that they're entitled to rely on these filings made with them that they did in certain cases to their detriment, offering loans that might not have been offered had those statements not been put into play, talking about different divisions in Deutsche Bank that Trump went to to get loans when he had problems in certain parts of that institution."

"It's complicated. It's detailed," added Vance. "That's why these cases go to trial. If they were easy, they would be resolved in advance. That's not to pretend that she has an easy case, but she has a strong one."

