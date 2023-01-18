James Clyburn warns Democrats off challenging Biden in 2024: 'I don't think he should' face a primary

While there are still more questions than answers for both political parties regarding the 2024 presidential nomination process, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), who is a longtime ally of President Joe Biden, has specifically warned the Democratic Party about the possibility of running against Biden in a party presidential primary election.

In an interview with CBS News, Clyburn not only predicted that Biden will run for re-election, but also made it clear where he stands about any other Democrat, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is thinking about running against Biden in a party primary race.

"I don't think he will [have a Democratic challenger for President], and I don't think he should," Clyburn said. "The history is very clear on what happens when you challenge a sitting president like this."

It is an unquestionable trend that whenever a sitting U.S. President gets a challenge within its own party for a primary race, that sitting President usually wins, but then is defeated in the general election in November.

The Democratic Party always points to the tough challenge Ted Kennedy gave President Jimmy Carter in 1980, exposing campaign and messaging weaknesses that were further exploited by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election. This repeated itself in 1992 when a primary challenge from Pat Buchanan helped paved the way for incumbent President George H.W. Bush's defeat.