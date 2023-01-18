'Do the right thing!' Trump asks 'Trump hating' Jack Smith to investigate Obama instead

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to use a new tactic to get special counsel Jack Smith off his tail: Encourage him to investigate former President Barack Obama instead.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, the former president once again lashed out at the special counsel, who is investigating him both for his attempts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election and for potentially mishandling top-secret government documents and then refusing to turn them over even after receiving a lawful subpoena.

"Why aren’t they asking President Obama what’s going on with his Administration?" Trump asked. "Crooked Hillary took and illegally deleted and acid washed 33,000 Emails AFTER getting a Subpoena for those Emails from the United States Congress, and who knows how many Classified Documents Joe took, especially pertaining to Ukraine and China."

In fact, Clinton was under investigation from the FBI, which decided not to charge her criminally even though then-FBI Director James Comey said she acted recklessly in using a private email server during her tenure as United States Secretary of State.

Additionally, President Joe Biden is facing a special prosecutor of his own, as Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month announced the appointment of United States Attorney Robert Hur to investigate Biden's potential mishandling of classified documents.

Trump closed out his post with another attack on Jack Smith, as well as a plea to look into the former president's political opponents.

"Maybe Trump Hating Special 'Prosecutor' Jack Smith, who is doing the dirty work for his Marxist Democrat friends, should do the right thing for our Country!" he wrote.