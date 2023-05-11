Biden slams Trump over ex-president’s claim that January 6th was a ‘beautiful day’

President Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed Donald Trump over the former president’s assertion during a CNN town hall that Jan. 6, 2021, was a “beautiful day.”

Trump spoke glowingly about the attack on the Capitol in the New Hampshire town hall hosted by Kaitlan Collins.

“January 6, it was the largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to and they were there proud, they were there with love in their heart, that was an unbelievable and it was a beautiful day,” Trump said.

Biden hit back at the former president that included a video clip of him speaking at the town hall next to footage from the insurrection.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘You hate free speech’ Marjorie Taylor Greene attacks AOC over criticism of CNN town hall

“There were not fine people on both sides of Charlottesville,” Biden tweeted. “The January 6th rioters were not good people."

“End of story," the president added.