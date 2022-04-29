'Frustrated' Biden planning a big-time midterm election campaign effort: CNN

President Joe Biden reportedly is planning an aggressive midterm campaign that will label Republicans obstructionists to his efforts to move the country forward amid the apparently waning coronavirus pandemic while at the same time rallying for Democrats to help his party retain control of the U.S. House and Senate.

CNN reports that the president has complained in recent private conversations that he is frustrated with what he sees as journalists' lack of reporting about how Republicans have ditched any and all GOP principles solely with the intent of reclaiming the representative branch of government.

According to CNN, Biden also is perturbed with fellow Democrats like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders who won't shut down talk of them making another run for the presidency in 2024 after Biden already has indicated that will seek reelection. His formal announcement is expected in about a year from now.

In private conversations, "the President has lamented how much people have stopped focusing on how bad a state he believes the country was in under former President Donald Trump. And so his old line, 'Don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative,' has become a midterm mantra around the West Wing," CNN reports.



One adviser told the network, "Voters can easily believe that the country isn't where they hoped, but also believe that they don't want to turn it over to Marjorie Taylor Greene in '22 and Trump in '24."

A recent Gallup poll found that young voters, who overwhelmingly approved of Biden when he first came into office, have deserted him, with support plummeting from around 60 percent to around 40 percent.

Gallup also found about 20 percentage point drops in support for Biden from Black and Latino voters, two other usually strong constituencies for Democrats.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a major voice on the left of the Democratic party, says "Republican senators and broken institutions have blocked" Biden's attempts at progress.

But only the Democrats can save themselves, she wrote in The New York Times.

"To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms."

If there is a silver lining for Biden, it's that Republican control of Congress would give him a chance to switch the spotlight onto his opponents. Several previous presidents, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, took midterm poundings, then recovered to win second terms.

And if Trump seeks a 2024 comeback, there is speculation that the conspiracy theory-peddling Republican is so polarizing that Biden would then suddenly find himself back in demand.

"A lot of us feel that if Trump runs, there's no one else that could beat Trump (other) than Joe Biden," Anzalone told Politico.

With additional reporting by AFP