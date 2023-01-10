The View says the reason Biden is being given the benefit of the doubt is 'he’s not a liar and a thief'

The co-hosts of "The View" debated the recent report that President Joe Biden had ten government documents in his storage closet at the Penn Biden Center from when he was the vice president. The president's lawyers claim that they immediately turned them over to the National Archives when they were discovered.

Conservative media is working to spin Donald Trump's stolen documents scandal as being the same as Biden, but as Whoopi Goldberg said that, "aside from the facts that Biden turned over the documents as soon as they were found and has been cooperating with authorities, unlike some folks who had to have a subpoena and said they had turned over everything."

But Joy Behar said that the major difference is that Trump is a liar when Biden isn't.

"I think what you just said is right. There are differences in what happened," Behar began. "We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief, you know, we know that. So, it's not that big a jump to say he obstructed and he lied. We don't think Biden is a liar and a thief we give him the benefit of the doubt. They'll spin it. Bobble bobblehead Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz you don't think they'll spin this? ... The lying has been so in invasive. You can put that at the feet of Donald Trump."

Former White House communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin said that the optics are such that Attorney General Merrick Garland's case against Trump is now completely sunk.

"I want to be clear the facts are different than the Trump case. however, I think this is a huge win for Trump because if you're Merrick Garland is already extremely cautious and doesn't want to break the longstanding precedent of not indicting a president," she began. The precedent is not to indict a "sitting" president not a former president, however.

"It's very hard to make the case that Donald Trump should be indicted for this even though the facts are different when he can argue now the vice president also took home classified documents," Griffin continued. "I think this kills the case."

Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying that obstruction is a crime and that the facts and the law matter.

"Let's talk about alternative facts. Let's talk about the fact that Donald Trump was asked to return the documents voluntarily, refused, then refused several subpoenas. Kept in toilets not in a locked place," Hostin continued. "He had top-secret classified information including things that would put people's lives in danger including nuclear documents and there were 300 documents found."

Hostin went on to say it was like comparing apples to orangutans, explaining that the law takes into account "intent" and the behavior of Biden compared to Trump will be what ultimately sinks Trump.

She then read a "legal note" that Trump has denied all charges.

See the video below or at the video here.



